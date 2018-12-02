Celtic wins 7th straight domestic trophy in Scottish soccer

hello

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Celtic won its seventh straight domestic trophy under Brendan Rodgers by beating Aberdeen 1-0 to capture the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

Since taking charge of Celtic in 2016, the former Liverpool manager has won every piece of silverware on offer in Scotland - two Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and now three League Cups. The run of seven trophies in a row matches the achievement of Rangers under Walter Smith in the early 1990s.

Ryan Christie scored the winner in first-half injury time of the final at Hampden Park.

Celtic is currently second in the Scottish Premiership, a point behind Rangers which has played one more game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports