Celtic wins 7th straight domestic trophy in Scottish soccer
Updated 12/2/2018 12:06 PM
hello
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Celtic won its seventh straight domestic trophy under Brendan Rodgers by beating Aberdeen 1-0 to capture the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.
Since taking charge of Celtic in 2016, the former Liverpool manager has won every piece of silverware on offer in Scotland - two Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and now three League Cups. The run of seven trophies in a row matches the achievement of Rangers under Walter Smith in the early 1990s.
Ryan Christie scored the winner in first-half injury time of the final at Hampden Park.
Celtic is currently second in the Scottish Premiership, a point behind Rangers which has played one more game.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.