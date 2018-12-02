The Latest: NFL says probe into Kareem Hunt incident ongoing

Event staff look out at a snow covered Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

A tribute for Former President George H.W. Bush is seen before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. Bush died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94. Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. The Chiefs released Hunt on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, after video surfaced that showed the NFL's reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February. Associated Press

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL season (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The NFL says it will continue to pursue conversations with people involved in the domestic incident that led the Kansas City Chiefs to waive running back Kareem Hunt after video of the incident surfaced.

The league said its investigation has been ongoing since the incident was first reported in February. The statement was released about two hours after Hunt said in an interview on ESPN that the NFL had yet to contact him about it.

The NFL said the video posted by TMZ Sports on Friday had not been available to the league previously.

In the grainy, graphic video, Hunt is seen getting into an argument with a woman and several men step in to hold him back. He later pushes one of the men, knocking down a woman that Hunt admitted he did not know, and eventually kicks her while she lays on the ground.

___

1:20 p.m.

There were moments of silence around the NFL for former President George H.W. Bush, including by his hometown Texans two days after Bush died in Houston.

CBS made the unusual move of showing the national anthem and the moment of silence in Houston. Bush was a regular at Texans games and frequently did the coin toss. The team displayed pictures of him at games and with players.

The tributes were held all across the league , with nine games on the early schedule Sunday.

___

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will try to keep fading playoff hopes alive on a snowy Sunday in Green Bay against Arizona and rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

The Packers have lost four of their past five games, all on the road, and trail Chicago and Minnesota in the NFC North.

Green Bay has three of its final five games at home. The Packers haven't lost at Lambeau Field, with all four of its wins and a tie. Green Bay also has hope because four of the final five opponents currently have losing records.

The Cardinals are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, but are trying to build around the promising young player in Rosen, the 10th pick last spring.

___

