Celebration Bowl Matchup

Alcorn State (9-3, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) vs. North Carolina A&T (9-2, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), Dec. 15, Noon (ABC)

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Alcorn State: QB Noah Johnson has thrown for 2,079 yards and 15 touchdowns while also running for 960 yards and nine touchdowns.

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies are led by veteran QB Lamar Raynard and a running game that's averaging close to 200 yards on the ground per game.

NOTABLE

Alcorn State: The Braves are back in the Celebration Bowl for the first time since the inaugural game in 2015. Alcorn State is led by coach Fred McNair, the older brother of the late Steve McNair, who was a star quarterback for Alcorn State and in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies are back in the Celebration Bowl for the third time in four seasons. North Carolina A&T beat Grambling 21-14 last year to give the MEAC a 2-1 edge in the game over the SWAC.

LAST TIME

North Carolina A&T 41, Alcorn State 34. (Dec. 19, 2015)

BOWL HISTORY

Alcorn State: The Braves are in the Celebration Bowl for the second time.

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies are in the Celebration Bowl for the third time.

