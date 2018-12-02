Maltese coast guard takes 11 migrants saved by trawler

hello

In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, photo, a migrant is prepared to be evacuated for medical reasons by helicopter from the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia. Associated Press

In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, photo, a migrant from Senegal sits on the deck of a the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia. One of the migrants was evacuated by helicopter for medical reasons. Associated Press

A migrants stands aboard the Spanish fishing vessel Nuestra Madre de Loreto, that is carrying migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018. One of the migrants was evacuated by helicopter for medical reasons. Associated Press

Migrant sits aboard the Spanish fishing vessel Nuestra Madre de Loreto, that is carrying migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018. One of the migrants was evacuated by helicopter for medical reasons. Associated Press

A migrants aboard the Spanish fishing vessel Nuestra Madre de Loreto that is carrying migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018. One of the migrants was evacuated by helicopter for medical reasons. Associated Press

A migrant looks out to sea from aboard the Spanish fishing vessel Nuestra Madre de Loreto, that is carrying migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018. One of the migrants was evacuated by helicopter for medical reasons. Associated Press

A migrant looks out to sea from the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018. One of the migrants was evacuated by helicopter for medical reasons. Associated Press

Migrants eat a meal aboard the Spanish fishing vessel Nuestra Madre de Loreto carrying migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018. One of the migrants was evacuated by helicopter for medical reasons. Associated Press

In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, photo, a sick migrant is evacuated by helicopter from the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia. Associated Press

The Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia, sails to meet with the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms vessel in order to obtain medical attention for some of the migrants on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Meanwhile, Spanish officials say they have rescued about 650 migrants from 16 boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe on Thursday, finding one dead woman among them. Associated Press

Pascual Dura, the capitain the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia, stands on the deck on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Meanwhile, Spanish officials say they have rescued about 650 migrants from 16 boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe on Thursday, finding one dead woman among them. Associated Press

Migrants looks out from the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Meanwhile, Spanish officials say they have rescued about 650 migrants from 16 boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe on Thursday, finding one dead woman among them. Associated Press

Migrants stand on the deck of the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Meanwhile, Spanish officials say they have rescued about 650 migrants from 16 boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe on Thursday, finding one dead woman among them. Associated Press

A sick migrant from Egypt is given medical treatment on the deck of the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Meanwhile, Spanish officials say they have rescued about 650 migrants from 16 boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe on Thursday, finding one dead woman among them. Associated Press