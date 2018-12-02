Wabash Valley communities share road, bridge work funding

CLINTON, Ind. -- More than a dozen communities in Indiana's Wabash Valley will share $4.4 million in state funding to fix local roads and bridges.



The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that the money comes from Indiana's Community Crossroads Grant Program, which is part of the state's Next Level Roads program.

Clinton in Central Indiana is receiving more than $400,000 from the program. Mayor Jack Gilfoy said the grant allows communities the opportunity to do projects like road repaving.

Fifteen other communities also are receiving funding.

The program is done in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation, which evaluates projects on need, traffic volume, impact on connectivity, regional economic significance and local support.

