 
Indiana

Wabash Valley communities share road, bridge work funding

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/2/2018 9:59 AM
hello

CLINTON, Ind. -- More than a dozen communities in Indiana's Wabash Valley will share $4.4 million in state funding to fix local roads and bridges.


The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that the money comes from Indiana's Community Crossroads Grant Program, which is part of the state's Next Level Roads program.

Clinton in Central Indiana is receiving more than $400,000 from the program. Mayor Jack Gilfoy said the grant allows communities the opportunity to do projects like road repaving.

Fifteen other communities also are receiving funding.

The program is done in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation, which evaluates projects on need, traffic volume, impact on connectivity, regional economic significance and local support.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 