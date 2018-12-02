Holcomb directs flags flown at half-staff to honor Bush
Updated 12/2/2018 9:57 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags across the state be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor former President George H. W. Bush.
The governor's announcement came Saturday, hours after a family spokesman confirmed that Bush had died Friday at his Houston home at age 94.
