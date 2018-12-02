Bono to speak in Chicago on fighting AIDS, poverty in Africa
CHICAGO -- Bono will speak in Chicago about his efforts to combat AIDS and extreme poverty in Africa.
The lead singer of the Irish rock band U2 is scheduled to appear at an Economic Club of Chicago dinner meeting on Thursday. He'll participate in a discussion with Ariel Investments President Mellody Hobson, who is also the club's chairwoman.
Bono is co-founder of ONE, an advocacy organization that lobbies governments around the world to address poverty. He also co-founded RED, which partners with well-known brands to raise public awareness of AIDS. It has raised more than $500 million for AIDS prevention and treatment in Africa.
The discussion will be livestreamed on the club's YouTube channel .
