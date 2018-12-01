Constantine leads Weber St past SE Missouri 48-23 in FCS

Weber State's Rashid Sadheed carries the football against Southeast Missouri during an NCAA FCS second-round playoff game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ogden, Utah. (Den Dorger/Standard-Examiner via AP) Associated Press

OGDEN, Utah -- Jake Constantine threw for four touchdowns and ran for another and the Weber State defense picked off four passes to lead the second-seeded Wildcats to a 48-23 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday in the second-round of the FCS playoffs.

The Wildcats (10-2) are home against seventh-seeded Maine next weekend.

After the Redhawks (9-4) took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, Constantine threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter. Two of the scores were set up by interceptions, one in the final minute of the half. Isiah Jackson scored on a 16-yard pass with 58 seconds to go and again on a 4-yarder after Jordan Praetor returned the first of his two picks 17 yards.

Constantine's 10-yard TD run capped the opening drive of the second half before the Redhawks scored 16 straight points to close within 34-23.

Southeast Missouri's last score was a 33-yard fumble return but the Wildcats responded with a quick drive for Doug Lloyd's 4-yard run and Praetor sealed it with a 52-yard pick-6.