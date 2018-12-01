Romania celebrates 100th birthday amid rule of law concerns

hello

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Thousands have turned out to celebrate 100 years since Romania became a modern-day state, amid concerns about rule of law and the state of democracy.

Romanians attended military parades Saturday in Bucharest and Alba Iulia, the Transylvanian city that symbolizes Romania's 1918 reunification.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday thanked Romania for contributing to global and Black Sea security as a NATO member and participating in missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A statement said Washington stands with Romania "in its efforts to uphold democratic values and the rule of law...which are ... the foundation of economic growth and prosperity."

The U.S. and the European Union are among those criticizing a judicial overhaul initiated by the ruling Social Democrats that they claim will undermine the fight against government corruption.