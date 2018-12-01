 
Illinois

High school football players suspended for naked "Oreo run."

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/1/2018 11:49 AM
hello

BYRON, Ill. -- Ten football players at a Northern Illinois high school were suspended from the team for three games last month after they ran across a field naked with Oreo cookies wedged between their buttocks.


The Rockford Register Star reports that the Byron High School players were suspended for indecent exposure but that school administrators concluded they went on the "Oreo Run" at the school's football field voluntarily and were not victims of hazing.

The paper reported the story after obtaining a letter sent to parents of students who admitted to participating in the run in October.

The students were forced to sit out games on Nov. 19, 17 and 23 - the last of which was the Class 3A state championship game in which Byron lost 24-20 to Monticello High School.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 