 
News

Congressional leaders announce Bush to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening through Wednesday morning

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/1/2018 2:17 PM
hello

WASHINGTON -- Congressional leaders announce Bush to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 