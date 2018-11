White officer indicted for murder in killing of black man

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, mourners console one another during the public viewing before the funeral of Botham Shem Jean at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ in Richardson, Texas. Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment in Dallas. The former Dallas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge announced Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Guyger was arrested days after the Sept. 6 shooting that killed 26-year-old Jean, who was from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2017, file photo provided by Harding University in Search, Ark., shows Botham Jean leading worship at a university presidential reception in Dallas. Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment in Dallas. The former Dallas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge announced Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Guyger was arrested days after the Sept. 6 shooting that killed 26-year-old Jean, who was from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Guyger. The former Dallas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge in the killing of her black unarmed neighbor in his own apartment, a residence she says she mistook for her own. The grand jury indictment of Guyger was announced Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Guyger was arrested days after the Sept. 6 shooting that killed her 26-year-old neighbor Botham Jean, who was from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. (Kaufman County (Texas) Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Associated Press

DALLAS -- A grand jury on Friday indicted a white former Dallas police officer for murder in the killing of her unarmed black neighbor when she says she mistakenly went to his apartment rather than her own and shot him.

Dallas County court records showed the indictment before prosecutors were set to hold a news conference announcing the indictment.

Amber Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge three days after the Sept. 6 shooting of her 26-year-old neighbor Botham Jean, a native of the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia who attended college in Arkansas and had been working in Dallas for accounting and consulting firm PwC.

Guyger told investigators that after finishing her shift, she returned home in-uniform and parked on the fourth floor of her apartment complex's garage, rather than the third floor, where her unit was located, according to an affidavit prepared by the Texas Rangers. She said she got to what she thought was her apartment - Jean's was directly above hers - and found the door ajar. She opened it to find a figure standing in the darkness. She said she pulled her gun and fired twice after the person ignored her commands.

Guyger has since been fired from the department and Jean's family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas. The federal suit argues Guyger used excessive force in the shooting and contends the department did not give her adequate training.

The circumstances of the shooting sparked outrage and led many to question Gugyer's account of what happened. Critics, including Jean's family, also wondered why it took three days for Guygert to be charged, why she wasn't taken into custody immediately after the shooting and whether race played a factor in her decision to use deadly force.

Responding to criticism that the original manslaughter charge was too lenient, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said the grand jury could decide on the more serious charge of murder, which it did.

Jean's killing thrust Dallas into the national conversation on the intersection of race and law enforcement, a dialogue revived by the high-profile trials of officers charged with murder in police shootings.

In October, white Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2014 on-duty shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times.

And in August, white former Dallas-area officer Roy Oliver was convicted of murder after firing into a car filled with black teenagers leaving a house party in 2017 and fatally shooting 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.