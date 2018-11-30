Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 11/30/2018 10:38 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 9 cents at $5.0540 a bushel; Dec. corn was rose 5.40 cents at $3.66 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .60 cent at $2.9140 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 10.60 cents at 8.9520 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec.live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.1798 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .42 cents at $1.4630 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .60 cent at .5820 a pound.
