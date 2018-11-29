Nevada RB Taua named Mountain West freshman of year

hello

RENO, Nev. -- Nevada running back Toa Taua has been named the Mountain West Conference freshman of the year.

Wolf Pack defensive end Korey Rush and linebacker Malik Reed also were voted first-team selections on the all-Mountain West Conference squad the league announced on Wednesday.

Taua of Lompock, California led Nevada in rushing this season with 816 yards and six touchdowns.

The Wolf Pack finished 5-3 in the Mountain West Conference this year, 7-5 overall. They'll find out Sunday which bowl they'll be invited to. The five possibilities are:

- Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 15, vs. Pac-12 team

- New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 15, vs Conference USA

- Idaho Potato Bowl, Dec. 21, vs. MAC

- Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 22, vs. Conference USA

- Arizona Bowl, Dec. 29, vs. Sun Belt