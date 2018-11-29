Nevada RB Taua named Mountain West freshman of year
RENO, Nev. -- Nevada running back Toa Taua has been named the Mountain West Conference freshman of the year.
Wolf Pack defensive end Korey Rush and linebacker Malik Reed also were voted first-team selections on the all-Mountain West Conference squad the league announced on Wednesday.
Taua of Lompock, California led Nevada in rushing this season with 816 yards and six touchdowns.
The Wolf Pack finished 5-3 in the Mountain West Conference this year, 7-5 overall. They'll find out Sunday which bowl they'll be invited to. The five possibilities are:
- Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 15, vs. Pac-12 team
- New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 15, vs Conference USA
- Idaho Potato Bowl, Dec. 21, vs. MAC
- Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 22, vs. Conference USA
- Arizona Bowl, Dec. 29, vs. Sun Belt