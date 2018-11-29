Texas Tech hires Wells after success at alma mater Utah St

hello

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech has hired Matt Wells as its new football coach after he was part of an impressive turnaround at Utah State, his alma mater.

The hiring was announced by Texas Tech on Thursday night.

Wells had a 44-34 record in six seasons as coach of the Aggies, who are 10-2 this year and headed to their fifth bowl in that span. He was an assistant at Utah State the previous two years, going to bowls both times, including a school-record 11 wins in 2012 when he was offensive coordinator.

The 45-year-old Wells replaces Kliff Kingsbury, the former Texas Tech quarterback who was fired after his third consecutive losing season and a 35-40 overall record in six seasons as head coach.

The Red Raiders were 5-7 this year, losing their finale 35-24 to Baylor last Saturday with a chance to become bowl eligible.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25