AP Source: Cavs send Korver to Jazz for G Burks, 2 picks

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver (26) keeps the ball away from Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the third quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the deal said Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade veteran forward Korver to the Utah Jazz. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Kyle Korver is getting another shot with a contender.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade Korver, one of the best deep outside shooters in NBA history, to the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

In exchange for Korver, the Cavs will get guard Alec Burks - and his expiring contract - along with two future second-round draft picks, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the swap has to be approved by the NBA. The trade might not become official until Thursday.

For Korver, Cleveland will get Utah's 2020 second-round selection along with Washington's 2021 second-rounder. The Cavs also receive an asset in Burks' expiring contract worth $11.2 million, something they might be able to use in another deal.

"I was surprised," Jazz star Donovan Mitchell said of the deal that was agreed to shortly before Utah's 101-91 victory in Brooklyn. "AB is my guy. He is really a funny dude. He is always keeping a positive vibe. I wish him the best in Cleveland. I'm excited to work with Kyle. I have always admired his shooting."

ESPN first reported the sharpshooting Korver is on the move.

The Cavs are just 4-14 in their first season since LeBron James left again. They began this season thinking they could compete for a playoff spot while developing young players, but after a coaching change and rash of injuries, Cleveland's priorities have shifted and the team decided it was time ship Korver elsewhere.

Korver was one of the most coveted players on the market, and the Cavs have been shopping him along with forward J.R. Smith, who agreed to step away from the team after being unhappy with his reduced role this season.

The 37-year-old Korver is headed back to Utah, where he played from 2007-10. At 10-12, the Jazz have been a disappointment so far. Utah entered Wednesday's game 29th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, making 31.9 percent. But Korver's range should open the floor for Mitchell and others.

"I mean we're not a terrible 3-point shooting team, I think guys are just missing shots," Jazz forward Derrick Favors said. "They're missing shots that they normally make so I think that's something we can definitely improve on. I think Kyle Korver can help out with that but overall I don't think we're a bad-shooting team."

Korver has made 2,238 career 3-pointers, fourth-most in NBA history and tops among current players.

The 27-year-old Burks has battled injuries over the past few years. He's averaging 8.4 points and 15.8 minutes this season.

AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed to this report.

