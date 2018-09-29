Cameroon faces being dropped as African Cup host

FILE - In this Sunday Oct 9, 2011 file photo, Cameroon President Paul Biya waves after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Yaounde, Cameroon. A bloody conflict between Cameroon's government and Anglophone separatists over language is now threatening next month's presidential election. The 85-year-old President Paul Biya, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, vows to hold the largely Francophone country together even as thousands flee violence in English-speaking regions. Associated Press

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt -- Cameroon is at risk of being stripped of its hosting duties for next year's African Cup of Nations soccer tournament over serious delays in building infrastructure and deadly violence in a region due to stage games.

Tournament organizer the Confederation of African Football says Saturday after an executive committee meeting in Egypt that it's delaying a final decision on Cameroon's position as host until the end of November, and after a final inspection of the Central African country's preparations.

Morocco could be the replacement host for the tournament in June and July.

Alongside concerns over the readiness of Cameroon's six stadiums and related tournament infrastructure, CAF must now assess the threat of the violence in the western part of the country, where bloody fighting between the government and English-speaking separatists started in late 2016. Separatists have said they will disrupt the African Cup.

Two cities due to host games, Limbe and Bafoussam, are deep in the western region where the fighting is.

Cameroon's preparations were further complicated when CAF expanded the tournament from 16 to 24 teams after the country was chosen as host, putting more pressure on infrastructure.

