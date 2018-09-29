 
College Sports

US faces Belgium for place in final at Women's World Cup

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/29/2018 9:18 AM
hello

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain -- A place in the gold medal game was at stake for the U.S., Belgium, Spain and Australia at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Saturday.

The Americans are trying to reach the final for the third straight time. They'll have to beat a Belgium team that is playing in its first Worlds and has exceeded its own expectations by making the final four.

Spain used a 19-0 run to start the fourth quarter and knock off Canada on Friday night. The host nation will have a boisterous crowd behind them when it faces Australia in the second semifinal.

The winners will play for the gold on Sunday night with the two losing teams competing for the bronze.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 