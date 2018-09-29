Charlotte's new hybrid course wrecking cars before playoff

Kyle Busch takes his car through the backstretch chicane during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr. takes his car through the backstretch chicane during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Associated Press

Bubba Wallace crashes in Turn 12 during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Associated Press

Kurt Busch takes his car through the backstretch chicane during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr. (78), Kyle Busch (18) and Kevin Harvick (4) come through the backstretch chicane during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Associated Press

CONCORD, N.C. -- NASCAR has changed the angle of a troublesome tire wall that Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones both hit in Saturday morning's practice on the new "roval" at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wallace and Jones destroyed their cars and will use backups in Sunday's debut race on the hybrid course that uses both Charlotte's speedway and a road course through the infield.

The tire wall on the backstretch at the exit of turn 12 has been problematic because drivers who mistakenly carry too much speed into the corner have gone head-on into the barrier. Wallace has had five different incidents this weekend and his hard hit into the barrier moved it out of place.

After it was fixed, Jones barreled into the tires.

Austin Dillon damaged his car hitting the barrier on Friday.

NASCAR moved it back about 4 feet before Saturday's final practice to create more room for exiting the turn.

