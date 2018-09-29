Chicago hunger-relief group, Feeding American, tabs CEO

hello

CHICAGO -- A leading hunger-relief organization has named a new Chicago-based CEO.

The board of directors of Feeding America announced this week that Claire Babineaux-Fontenot will take over Oct. 1.

Babineaux-Fontenot has held various leadership positions in corporate organizations and in government offices.

Feeding America describes itself as the nation's largest organization battling hunger. Its network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries provide 4 billion meals to people facing hunger in the U.S. each year.

Babineaux-Fontenot says her parents reared more than 100 children through adoption or foster care. She says many of those entering her home showed signs of malnutrition and says "the passion of my life (is) the fight against hunger."