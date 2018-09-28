Police: 2 teens set off firework inside Illinois high school
DANVILLE, Ill. -- Authorities say two students at an eastern Illinois high school face criminal charges after a firework was set off inside the school, prompting a lockdown of all classrooms.
Police say the loud explosion happened Wednesday morning inside Danville High School.
Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason tells The News-Gazette that two male students were each charged with possession of an explosive and reckless conduct and were being detained at the county's juvenile detention center.
Thomason says a third student was questioned but found to not be directly involved. He says no one was injured.
