Tommy Pham takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Yankees

New York Yankees (97-61, second in AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (88-70, third in AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Yankees: CC Sabathia (8-7, 3.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Rays: Jaime Schultz (2-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tommy Pham is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play New York. The Rays have gone 39-33 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .228 batting average on the year. The Yankees have gone 15-13 in Sabathia's starts this season. New York's lineup has 146 home runs this year, led by Giancarlo Stanton's mark of 35. The Rays won 8-7 in Wednesday's meeting, Yonny Chirinos earned his fifth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Andujar has 164 hits for the Yankees this year. His .295 batting average is 11th in the American League. Luke Voit has four home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .692 over his past 10 games for New York. Joey Wendle has 143 hits for the Rays this year. His .300 batting average is eighth in the American League. Willy Adames has 11 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs. Rays: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.