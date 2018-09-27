Cristiano Ronaldo to serve 1-game Champions League ban
Updated 9/27/2018 7:26 AM
hello
NYON, Switzerland -- Cristiano Ronaldo will serve only a mandatory one-game ban for his first-ever red card in the Champions League.
The UEFA disciplinary panel's decision not to add a further sanction clears Ronaldo to face former club Manchester United when Juventus visits Old Trafford on Oct. 23.
Ronaldo will miss only Juventus' home game against Young Boys on Oct. 2.
Ronaldo tangled with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo, appearing to tug at the player's hair, in the first half of Juventus' 2-0 win last week.
It was the first time he was sent off in 15 years of playing in the Champions League.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.