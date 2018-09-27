South American officials scrap red card awarded after VAR

hello

Dede of Brazil's Cruzeiro kneels next to Esteban Andrada, goalkeeper of Argentina's Boca Juniors, after they crashed during a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Associated Press

Dede of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, and Esteban Andrada, goalkeeper of Argentina's Boca Juniors, collide during a Copa Libertadores quarterfinal soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Associated Press

ASUNCION, Paraguay -- Conmebol says it has canceled a red card that was awarded to a Brazilian player following a VAR decision.

South American soccer's ruling body chose to overrule the decision to send off Cruzeiro defender Dede in a Copa Libertadores tie against Boca Juniors last week.

Paraguayan referee Eber Aquino dismissed Dede in Buenos Aires after a collision with Esteban Andrada which led to the goalkeeper breaking his jaw.

Aquino, after checking with the video assistant referee, adjudged Dede had deliberately clashed with Andrada, a decision that stunned onlookers.

The Cruzeiro defender will now be allowed to play in the quarterfinal second leg in Belo Horizonte on Oct. 4. Argentinian club Boca won the first match 2-0.