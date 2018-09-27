The Latest: Kaepernick says Reid is a 'social warrior'

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, left, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. The Carolina Panthers have signed the free agent safety to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not announced Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Latest on the Eric Reid signing with the Carolina Panthers (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has offered congratulations on Twitter to former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid after Reid signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Kaepernick posted Thursday on Twitter that Reid is a "social justice warrior (who) continues to support his family and communities in need." He said Reid was the first person who knelt alongside him for the national anthem, which was done to highlight racial and social injustice.

Kaepernick added that Reid is an "all pro safety who should have been signed the 1st day of free agency."

11:45 a.m.

Eric Reid is back in the NFL.

The Panthers have signed the free agent safety to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not announced Thursday.

Reid filed an official grievance letter with the NFL in October of 2017, alleging that team owners and the league colluded to prevent his employment due to his protest activities. Reid, along with quarterback Colin Kaeprnick, participated in protests during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games to highlight social awareness and racial injustice.

Panthers general manager Mary Hurney told The Associated Press it was a "football decision" that was approved by new owner David Tepper.

Reid is expected to start right away after the Panthers placed Da'Norris Searcy on injured reserve last week.

The Panthers have a bye this week.

