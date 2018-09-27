Busquets signs new contract with Barcelona through 2023
Updated 9/27/2018 12:47 PM
BARCELONA, Spain -- Barcelona says Sergio Busquets has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Spanish champion through the 2022-23 season.
Barcelona adds his buyout clause has increased from 200 million euros ($234 million) to 500 million euros ($584 million).
The Spanish international's previous deal was scheduled to finish in 2021.
The 30-year-old Busquets is in his 11th season with Barcelona after coming through its academy. He has scored 13 goals in 490 appearances as the club's first-choice holding midfielder.
He has helped Barcelona win three Champions Leagues, seven Spanish leagues and six Copa del Rey crowns.
