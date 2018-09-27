 
Astros-Orioles rained out; makeup doubleheader Saturday

 
By DAVID GINSBURG
Updated 9/27/2018 5:50 PM
BALTIMORE -- The opener of a season-ending, four-game series Thursday night between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed by rain.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m.

Houston has already clinched the AL West and will open the playoffs Oct. 5 at home against Cleveland.

Baltimore is putting a wrap on the worst season in franchise history. The Orioles are 46-112.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: The wife of RHP Charlie Morton gave birth to a girl Thursday. Morton could pitch the regular-season finale on Sunday.

Orioles: RHP Miguel Castro (knee) remains sidelined. His status for this series is uncertain.

