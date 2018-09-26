Grains mixed, livestock mostly higher

hello

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was unchanged at $5.2340 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 1.80 cents at $3.63 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.40 cents at $2.5760 a bushel while Nov. soybeans fell 4.40 cents at 8.5960 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .83 cent at $1.1288 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.5642 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .48 cent at .6238 a pound.