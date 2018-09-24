NBA teams ready to hold their annual pre-camp media days

FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. The NBA offseason is over. Media day - the day where most of the league's 30 teams will have players and coaches answer questions about how they spent their summer vacation and discuss other more-pertinent matters - is Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, around the league. James will draw much attention as he speaks in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Associated Press

The NBA offseason is over.

Media day - the day where most of the league's 30 teams will have players and coaches answer questions about how they spent their summer vacation and discuss other more-pertinent matters - is Monday around the league. Dallas and Philadelphia got their media-day responsibilities out of the way late last week, because they are off to China for preseason games soon.

The other 28 teams will have availabilities throughout the day.

Golden State will be asked about the quest to win a third straight title. Minnesota will be talking about Karl-Anthony Towns' new super-max $190 million deal and Jimmy Butler's trade demand. LeBron James will draw much attention as he speaks in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. And in Miami, Dwyane Wade will hold the final media-day news conference of his career.

The 28 teams with media days Monday all open training camp Tuesday.

