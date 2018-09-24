Angels take 5-game skid into matchup with Rangers

hello

Texas Rangers (66-89, fifth in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (75-81, fourth in AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (0-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, five strikeouts) Angels: Felix Pena (3-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels enter the contest as losers of their last five games. Los Angeles' lineup has 204 home runs this year, led by Mike Trout's mark of 38. The Rangers have gone 27-42 against the rest of their division. Texas' lineup is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 91 RBIs. In their last meeting on Sept. 12, Felix Pena earned the win in an 8-1 victory for the Angels.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo is hitting .267 with 145 hits and 21 home runs in 142 games this year for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has a .257 batting average, nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Texas. Justin Upton has 77 runs and 84 RBIs for the Angels this year. Francisco Arcia has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .810 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 20 runs. Angels: 2-8, .191 batting average, 8.26 ERA, outscored by 54 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.