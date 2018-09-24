Rams CB Talib expected to undergo surgery for ankle injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib could miss a significant amount of time because of an ankle injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Talib will likely need surgery to repair the injury he sustained in the second half of the Rams' 35-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Talib, who was acquired in a trade with Denver for a fifth-round pick in the offseason, will get a second opinion Tuesday before finalizing plans to address the injury.

"But hopefully we'll get him back in some point in time, and he'll handle it the right way and do everything he can to get back sooner than later," McVay said.

A 2016 All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Talib has six tackles and two passes defended for a Rams defense that has allowed a league-low 12 points per game and two touchdown passes through its first three games.

McVay said a decision whether to place Talib on injured reserve would come once there is more information available and a course of treatment is determined.

"There's a couple different layers to it, but if we did do something like that he's certainly a guy that we would definitely want to be able to bring back at some point," McVay said.

McVay said the Rams caught a break regarding the injury to their other starting cornerback Marcus Peters. Peters, who sustained a calf injury in the second quarter, is day to day and could play against Minnesota on Thursday night.

The injuries to Talib and Peters, who was acquired from Kansas City for a fourth-round pick and 2019 second-round pick, left the Rams with three cornerbacks available to close out the game against the Chargers.

"Anytime you're talking about a player reliant on short-space quickness, lateral agility, those different types of things, we'll see how he feels on Thursday to be able to play at the level we're accustomed to seeing Marcus play at," McVay said.

