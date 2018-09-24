Pope praises Latvia's Christian roots in enduring occupation

Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, left, indicates the way to Pope Francis as they arrive at the presidential palace, in Riga, Latvia, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Francis has travelled to the Baltic nation of Latvia to recognize its suffering under Soviet and Nazi occupation and encourage the Christian faith that endured. Associated Press

Pope Francis and Latvia President Raimonds Vejonis, right, pay homage to the Freedom monument, in Riga, Latvia, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Francis has travelled to the Baltic nation of Latvia to recognize its suffering under Soviet and Nazi occupation and encourage the Christian faith that endured. Associated Press

Pope Francis arrives at Riga airport, Latvia, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Francis is travelling to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to mark their 100th anniversaries of independence and to encourage the faith in the Baltics, which saw five decades of Soviet-imposed religious repression and state-sponsored atheism. Associated Press

RIGA, Latvia -- Pope Francis has traveled to the Baltic nation of Latvia to recognize its suffering under Soviet and Nazi occupation and to encourage the Christian faith that endured there.

On the third day of his Baltic pilgrimage, Francis was attending an ecumenical prayer service Monday in the capital's Lutheran cathedral before heading to the Catholic shrine at Aglona, near Latvia's eastern border with Russia, that is a draw for the faithful across the region.

Upon arriving, Francis praised the Christian spirit that allowed Latvia to endure two Soviet occupations and the World War II-era occupation by Nazi Germany. He said: "You know all too well the price of that freedom, which you have had to win over and over again."

Latvia is 25 percent Lutheran, 19 percent Orthodox and 16 percent Catholic.