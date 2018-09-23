Streaking Athletics look for fifth straight win

Minnesota Twins (71-83, second in AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (94-61, second in AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Twins: Kyle Gibson (8-13, 3.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) Athletics: Trevor Cahill (6-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics look to preserve a four-game winning streak. Oakland's lineup has 213 home runs this year, Khris Davis paces them with 45 homers. The Twins are 13-17 in games started by Gibson. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Eddie Rosario leads the team with a mark of .288. The A's won 3-2 in Saturday's meeting, Blake Treinen earned his ninth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Mauer has 124 hits for the Twins this season. Heâs batting .274 on the year. Jorge Polanco has 14 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for Minnesota. Matt Olson has 27 home runs this season, 13th in the American League. Stephen Piscotty has three home runs and 10 RBIs over his past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs. Athletics: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs.

TWINS INJURIES: The Minnesota Twins transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day disabled list with a third finger MCP joint on his right hand on Saturday.

