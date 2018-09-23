Mondesi looks to continue hot streak as Royals face Tigers

hello

Kansas City Royals (53-102, fifth in AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (63-92, third in AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Royals: Brad Keller (8-6, 3.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-5, 5.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Adalberto Mondesi has been a tough out in the past week. He's batting .303 with 10 hits and three home runs for Kansas City over the past seven days. The Tigers are 1-5 in Norris' starts this season. Detroit gives up 2.7 runs per game when Norris starts. The Royals have gone 33-38 against the rest of their division. Kansas City is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Whit Merrifield's mark of .304. The Tigers won Saturday's contest 5-4. Joe Jimenez picked up his fifth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 27 home runs and 77 RBIs in 123 games for the Royals. Alex Gordon has 13 hits and is batting .317 over his past 10 games for Kansas City. Nicholas Castellanos has 22 home runs and 85 RBIs this season for the Tigers. Christin Stewart has nine hits, seven RBIs and two home runs over his past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs. Tigers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 23 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.