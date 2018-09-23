Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, left, meets with New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is stopped by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. The play was reviewed and the Lions awarded a touchdown. Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) is pulled down by New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. The play was reviewed and changed to a touchdown. Associated Press

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) breaks through the New England Patriots defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Matt Patricia beat mentor Bill Belichick, seemingly making all the right moves to help the Detroit Lions beat the New England Patriots 26-10 Sunday night.

The Lions (1-2) suddenly looked like a team with a plan on offense and defense under their first-year coach, and former New England assistant. They opened the season with a 31-point loss to the New York Jets at home and fell short in a comeback at San Francisco.

The Patriots (1-2) have had weaknesses exposed on both sides of the ball, losing two of their first three games for the first time since 2012.

Detroit was in control from the start, creating holes for rookie running back Kerryon Johnson and giving Matthew Stafford time to pass.

Johnson had 101 yards rushing on 16 carries, becoming the first player to reach the mark for the Lions since Reggie Bush ran for 117 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 28, 2013. Detroit's 70-game stretch without a 100-yard rusher was the longest since the NFL-AFL merger.

Tom Brady pulled the Patriots within three points on a 10-yard TD pass to James White early in the third.

Detroit refused to let the five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback get any closer.

Stafford responded with a 33-yard TD pass, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock.

Darius Slay picked off Brady's pass at the Detroit 15 midway through the fourth quarter, helping the Lions seal the win.

INJURY REPORT

Patriots: WR Josh Gordon (hamstring) was inactive, delaying his New England debut, after warming up with teammates. S Patrick Chung and DE Trey Flowers were inactive because of concussions. RB Rex Burkhead left the game in the second half with a neck injury.

Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) was inactive.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Hosts the AFC-East leading Miami Dolphins (3-0).

Lions: Play at Dallas (1-2).

