Pope to honor victims of Soviet and Nazi crimes in Baltics

hello

A woman prays as they wait for Pope Francis to arrive to celebrate a Mass in Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on the second of his two-day visit to Lithuania. Associated Press

Faithful gather to follow Pope Francis' celebrating Holy Mass at the Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on the second of his two-day visit to Lithuania. Associated Press

Faithful gather to follow Pope Francis' celebrating Holy Mass at the Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on the second of his two-day visit to Lithuania. Associated Press

Faithful gather to follow Pope Francis' celebrating Holy Mass at the Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on the second of his two-day visit to Lithuania. Associated Press

A woman prays as they wait for Pope Francis to arrive to celebrate a Mass in Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on the second of his two-day visit to Lithuania. Associated Press

Pope Francis greets the crowd on his Popemobile as he arrives for a meeting with youths at the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. Pope Francis begins a four-day visit to the Baltics amid renewed alarm about Moscow's intentions in the region it has twice occupied. Associated Press

People pray as they wait for Pope Francis to arrive to celebrate a Mass in Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on the second of his two-day visit to Lithuania. Associated Press

A woman prays as they wait for Pope Francis to arrive to celebrate a Mass in Confluence Park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Pope Francis is on the second of his two-day visit to Lithuania. Associated Press

Pope Francis greets the crowd on his Popemobile as he arrives for a meeting with youths at the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. Pope Francis begins a four-day visit to the Baltics amid renewed alarm about Moscow's intentions in the region it has twice occupied. Associated Press

Pope Francis greets the crowd on his Popemobile as he arrives for a meeting with youths at the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. Pope Francis begins a four-day visit to the Baltics amid renewed alarm about Moscow's intentions in the region it has twice occupied. Associated Press

Pope Francis delivers his speech during the meeting with youths at the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. Pope Francis begins a four-day visit to the Baltics amid renewed alarm about Moscow's intentions in the region it has twice occupied. Associated Press

Pope Francis delivers his speech during the meeting with youths at the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. Pope Francis begins a four-day visit to the Baltics amid renewed alarm about Moscow's intentions in the region it has twice occupied. Associated Press