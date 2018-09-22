Gervinho thriving at Parma with stunning goal vs Cagliari

Parma's Gervinho, left, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Cagliari at the Ennoi Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Elisabetta Baracchi/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- Gervinho received a standing ovation for a stunning goal and another when he was substituted as helped Parma beat Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Gervinho scored the second two minutes after the break. The 31-year-old Ivory Coast international sprinted from deep inside his own half and beat three defenders before firing in off the near post.

"I don't know if it's my best goal, I have scored so many of them," the former Arsenal and Roma player joked. "I'm happy to be here and to have come back to Italy. I'm happy at Parma and I've been welcomed here really well by the fans even though I don't consider myself the star man. We need everyone."

Following his second goal since he returned to Serie A after 2 1/2 years in China, Gervinho was embraced by all of his teammates and given a standing ovation by fans at Stadio Tardini. They gave him another when he was replaced late on.

"I haven't seen a goal like that for years," Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa said. "I'm lucky to have a player like him, who came here with a unique humbleness and with great availability. He is a player who makes the difference. It's right that we put him in the conditions to express himself in the best possible way."

Roberto Inglese scored Parma's opener in the 20th minute after the ball ricocheted off the goalkeeper's chest and Inglese's face.

It was Parma's second straight win after its surprise victory at Inter Milan last week, as it settles back into life in the topflight following a fairytale rise through the divisions, three years after going bankrupt.

Inter, which beat Tottenham in the Champions League midweek, visited Sampdoria later Saturday after Fiorentina hosted Spal.

