New York Red Bulls score late, beat Toronto FC 2-0

Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow tries to keep the ball in bounds against the New York Red Bulls during the first half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Associated Press

Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, right, drives with the ball as New York Red Bulls midfielder Marc Rzatkowski tries to take it away during the first half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Associated Press

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, right, controls the ball as New York Red Bulls midfielder Sean Davis applies pressure during the first half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Associated Press

New York Red Bulls midfielder Marc Rzatkowski, left, and Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow compete for the ball during the first half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Associated Press

Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, right, chases the ball with New York Red Bulls midfielder Marc Rzatkowski in tow during the first half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Associated Press

Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, far right, looks on as New York Red Bulls players celebrate a goal by Alejandro Romero Gamarra (10) during the second half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Associated Press

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono, center left, tries to deflect a pass intended for New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, back, as teammate Chris Mavinga (23) helps defend during the second half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) looks on during the play. Associated Press

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, left, tries to control the ball as New York Red Bulls defender Tim Parker, center, and defender Michael Murillo apply pressure during the first half of a soccer game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Associated Press

HARRISON, N.J. -- Alejandro Romero Gamarra scored in the 70th minute and the New York Red Bulls all but knocked defending MLS champions Toronto FC out of playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Saturday night.

The Red Bulls (18-7-5) tied a franchise record for most wins and are a league-best 12-2-1 at home. Toronto (8-15-6) entered the game nine points out of sixth place and one of three teams chasing Montreal for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. TFC has won just two of its last eight league games, and has five remaining including a trip to Montreal on October 21.

Derrick Etienne added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, coming off his fifth career hat trick, assisted on the goal.

One of Toronto's better shots came in the 58th minute. Victor Vazquez floated the ball to Tosaint Ricketts, but his shot sailed over the crossbar. TFC forward Jozy Altidore left the game three minutes after halftime after injuring his right foot or ankle.

The Red Bulls won the last meeting 1-0 on July 1. Kemar Lawrence scored the lone goal in the 4th minute.