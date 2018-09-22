18 convictions tied to corrupt Chicago officer to be tossed

hello

CHICAGO -- Prosecutors say they will dismiss the convictions of 18 people that resulted from investigations by a corrupt crew of Chicago police officers.

The Chicago Tribune reports the exonerations to take place Monday will bring to 42 defendants with cases overturned since 2016 linked to Sgt. Ronald Watts.

Court records show the latest planned reversals by the Cook County state's attorney's office involve drug cases brought between 2003 and 2008 and resulted in prison time. The defendants have since been released.

Defense attorney Joshua Tepfer, who represented 12 of the defendants, says the fact Watts operated for years even though his corruption was an "open secret" illustrates a "total failure of the system."

Watts and was convicted in 2013 of extortion charges and served prison time.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com