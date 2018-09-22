Police say northern Illinois school threat report was hoax
Updated 9/22/2018 12:09 PM
BELVIDERE, Ill. -- Police say a woman called in a false threat of a gunman that prompted dozens of officers to search for the suspect and place several schools on lockdowns.
Belvidere police say 20-year-old Sabrina L. Andrews of Belvidere has been arrested on felony charges that include making a false police report.
Police say Andrews called the police department on Thursday, claiming a man with a gun outside of Belvidere South Middle School was threatening to shoot her child.
Officers from several departments blocked off area streets searching for a suspect as alarmed students stood in the rain. Police say a 21-year-old Rockford man originally identified as a suspect was taken into custody and later released.
Andrews remained jailed Saturday.
