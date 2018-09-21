Aguero set for decade at City after signing 1-year extension
Posted9/21/2018 7:00 AM
hello
MANCHESTER, England -- Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City, tying him to the Premier League club until 2021.
If the Argentina striker sees out his new deal, he will have been at City for a decade after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.
City announced the contract extension on Friday.
Aguero is City's all-time leading scorer with 204 goals, and has scored three times in five Premier League games this season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.