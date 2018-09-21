 
Aguero set for decade at City after signing 1-year extension

 
Associated Press
Posted9/21/2018 7:00 AM
  Manchester City's Sergio Aguero fails to score during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester City and Lyon at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

MANCHESTER, England -- Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City, tying him to the Premier League club until 2021.

If the Argentina striker sees out his new deal, he will have been at City for a decade after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

City announced the contract extension on Friday.

Aguero is City's all-time leading scorer with 204 goals, and has scored three times in five Premier League games this season.

