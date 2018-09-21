 
Chicago

Deal brings partial resolution to Chicago hotel strike

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/21/2018 11:38 AM
CHICAGO -- A hotel workers union says a new contract with Marriott International has been ratified, bringing partial resolution to a strike that began two weeks ago in Chicago.

The deal reached Thursday between Unite Here Local 1 and Marriott covers seven downtown hotels.

Details of the agreement haven't been released. A statement from Mayor Rahm Emanuel said workers will receive year-round health insurance, which has been a main demand of the union for employees laid off during slower months.

Employees at 19 other hotels remain on strike. The walkout began after contracts covering some 6,000 housekeepers, servers, cooks and others expired.

Officials for Hyatt and Hilton hotels say they continue to negotiate with the union.

Some visitors say the hotels have been scrambling to clean rooms and check in guests.

