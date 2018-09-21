 
Music

Unreleased Chris Cornell songs to be released in November

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/21/2018 7:00 AM
  • FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio. New Chris Cornell music is being released more than a year after his death. Cornell's widow Vicky is behind the new album "Chris Cornell," as well as a four-disc box set. Both will be released Nov. 16, 2018. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Christopher Nicholas Cornell, from left, Chris Cornell, Toni Cornell, and Vicky Karayiannis attend the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theater in New York. New Chris Cornell music is being released more than a year after his death. Cornell's widow Vicky is behind the new album "Chris Cornell," as well as a four-disc box set. Both will be released Nov. 16, 2018. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK -- New Chris Cornell music is being released more than a year after his death.

Cornell's widow Vicky is behind the new album "Chris Cornell," as well as a four-disc box set. Both will be released November 16.

The first track from both projects is titled "When Bad Does Good ." Vicky Cornell says it came from her husband's archives.

The box set will contain 11 unreleased tracks. Both projects will include his solo work as well as music made with Audioslave, Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog.

Vicky Cornell says the album is for his fans and she wanted to remind people of all different aspects of him - "he friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist."

Cornell died in May 2017 at 52 and his death was ruled a suicide.

