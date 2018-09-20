3 children waiting for bus hurt by lightning near Chicago
Updated 9/20/2018 9:41 AM
ROUND LAKE HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Officials say three middle school students were injured by a lightning strike near a school bus stop in Chicago's northern suburbs.
The lightning strike happened about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Round Lake Heights as a wave of thunderstorms moved across the area.
Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Chief Greg Formica says one child was taken to a hospital in serious condition, while the other two were in stable condition.
Formica says other students were at the stop and investigators planned to interview them about how the three children were injured.
