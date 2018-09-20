NIU names woman president for first time in school history

DEKALB, Ill. -- Northern Illinois University's board of trustees has chosen a woman as president for the first time since the school opened its doors in 1899.

In a news release, the DeKalb university says that Dr. Lisa C. Freeman is the 13th president. Freeman has been serving as acting president since July of last year.

Freeman has been at NIU for eight years after spending 16 years on the faculty at Kansas State University, where her jobs included time as an associate dean for Research and Graduate Programs for the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Her first job at NIU was as vice president for Research and Graduate Studies.