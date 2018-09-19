Baez, Murphy go deep as Cubs romp past Diamondbacks 9-1

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Matt Andriese throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Daniel Murphy hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock makes the running catch on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates with Daniel Murphy (3) after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks' Chris Owings can not make the catch on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the seventh inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Owings was charged with an error. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs catcher Taylor Davis and pitcher Brandon Kintzler (20) celebrate after the Cubs defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 during a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Daniel Murphy celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. Associated Press

PHOENIX -- Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy each hit a two-run homer as the Chicago Cubs jumped out to a big early lead Tuesday night on their way to a 9-1 win over the fading Arizona Diamondbacks.

With its fifth victory in six games, Chicago increased its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost at home to last-place Cincinnati.

Mike Montgomery (5-5) allowed a run and four hits with a season-high eight strikeouts in six innings for his first win since Aug. 7.

The slumping Diamondbacks began the day five games out of first place in the NL West and fell six games out of the second wild-card spot. They have lost four in a row and nine of 11.

