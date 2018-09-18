US Open umpire who spoke to Kyrgios gets 2-tournament ban

The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat to talk with Nick Kyrgios during a U.S. Open match has been suspended for two tournaments by the ATP.

A statement issued by the men's tour on Tuesday says that Mohamed Lahyani will not officiate at his next two scheduled events, the China Open in Beijing, which starts on Oct. 1, and the Shanghai Masters the following week.

The ATP says Layhani's actions during Kyrgios' second-round victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 30 were "deemed to have compromised the impartiality that is required of an official."

Lahyani will be able to resume umpiring at the Stockholm Open on Oct. 15.

The suspension was first reported by The New York Times.

