 
Pro Sports

Rio to host Copa America final; Sao Paulo gets opener

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/18/2018 6:34 PM
hello

RIO DE JANEIRO -- South America's soccer confederation Conmebol has announced that the historic Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host the Copa America final next July.

Conmebol also said Tuesday that Sao Paulo FC's Morumbi stadium will host the opener on June 14.

The semifinals will be played in Porto Alegre's Arena do Gremio and Belo Horizonte's Mineirao, where Brazil was crushed 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

The other two stadiums to be used in the tournament are Palmeiras' Alianz Parque, also in Sao Paulo, and Salvador's Arena Fonte Nova.

Rogerio Caboclo, the CEO of Copa America's organizing committee, said the priorities were to pick venues that weren't used for the 2014 World Cup and to avoid trips longer than three hours between host cities.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 