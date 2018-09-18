New dates being added for Bob Seger's final concert tour
DETROIT -- New dates are being added as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band prepare for what they say is their final tour.
Promoters announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 for shows in Dallas; Houston; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; New York City; Louisville, Kentucky; Peoria, Illinois; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks for Las Vegas, San Diego and other cities.
The Travelin' Man tour begins on Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids.
Hits by Seger, a 72-year-old Michigan native, include "Night Moves," ''Old Time Rock and Roll" and "Against the Wind."
