New dates being added for Bob Seger's final concert tour

Updated 9/18/2018 8:03 AM
  FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014, file photo, singer Bob Seger poses for a portrait in a Capitol Records studio in Los Angeles. New dates are being added as Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band prepare for their final tour. Promoters on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, announced tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 for shows in Dallas, Houston, Cleveland, Buffalo, New York, Louisville, Ky., Peoria, Ill., and Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

DETROIT -- New dates are being added as Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band prepare for what they say is their final tour.

Promoters announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale Sept. 28 for shows in Dallas; Houston; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; New York City; Louisville, Kentucky; Peoria, Illinois; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks for Las Vegas, San Diego and other cities.

The Travelin' Man tour begins on Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids.

Hits by Seger, a 72-year-old Michigan native, include "Night Moves," ''Old Time Rock and Roll" and "Against the Wind."

