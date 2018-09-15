 
Liverpool unsure about extent of Firmino's eye injury

 
  Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, holds a patch over his eye after he received a treatment during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday Sept. 15, 2018.

    Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, holds a patch over his eye after he received a treatment during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday Sept. 15, 2018. Associated Press

LONDON -- Liverpool is unsure about the severity of Roberto Firmino's eye injury ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group-stage opener against Paris Saint-Germain.

The forward took a knock during a clash with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen in the 75th minute of Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Wembley in the English Premier League.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says, "At the moment it's not comfortable for him."

Firmino scored Liverpool's second goal at the start of the second half.

