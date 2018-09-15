Liverpool unsure about extent of Firmino's eye injury
Updated 9/15/2018 11:57 AM
hello
LONDON -- Liverpool is unsure about the severity of Roberto Firmino's eye injury ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group-stage opener against Paris Saint-Germain.
The forward took a knock during a clash with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen in the 75th minute of Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Wembley in the English Premier League.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says, "At the moment it's not comfortable for him."
Firmino scored Liverpool's second goal at the start of the second half.
__
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.